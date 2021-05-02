Bills GM Brandon Beane speaks following 2021 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mastermind behind the Bills spoke again Saturday evening at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. After selecting Jack Anderson, Beane joined Buffalo's zoom immediately in order to be free to call undrafted free agents.

Beane addressed the surplus of defensive and offensive linemen taken, along with the state of other perceived positions of need like running back and cornerback.

The next item on the docket for the front office is fifth year options; they have to make a decision on quarterback Josh Allen & linebacker Tremaine Edmunds by Monday.