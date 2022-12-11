BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rainy rematch for the Bills and the Jets at Highmark Stadium. Weather conditions were not ideal, but starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano were both active after a week of uncertainty.

1st Quarter

The Bills start off the game with a 3 and out and continue to look unsettled throughout the 1st Quarter.

In addition to looking out of sync, Buffalo gives up back-to-back penalties and needs a restart button for the 2nd Quarter.

2nd Quarter

The announcer called it a “punt fest” as fans at Highmark got their 6th punt in six drives.

Halfway through, not much action for either offense, and the Jets were forced to bring in third-string quarterback Joe Flacco after Mike White took a hard hit.

Leave it to Josh Allen and his legs to get things going and end the half with a spectacular completion to Dawson Knox for 24 yard flip in touchdown, 7-0.

3rd Quarter

Jets counter with an impressive opening drive for ten plays, and Zonovan Knight caps it off with a 13-yard touchdown run, 7-7.

Buffalo comes right back with a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen's legs and Dawkins as his muscle put the Bills back up on top, 14-7.

The Bills add a field goal for a few more points after the failed attempt on third down to Isaiah McKenzie, 17-7.

That would follow with another Tyler Bass field goal from 49 yards out, 20-7.

4th Quarter

The Jets get a little spark of hope when a blocked punt return turns into a safety, 20-9.

And the Bills get their redemption win over the Jets, 20-12.