Bills get their redemption win over the Jets, 20-12

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates his touchdown with tight end Dawson Knox (88) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown, behind, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 16:10:02-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rainy rematch for the Bills and the Jets at Highmark Stadium. Weather conditions were not ideal, but starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano were both active after a week of uncertainty.

1st Quarter 

The Bills start off the game with a 3 and out and continue to look unsettled throughout the 1st Quarter.

In addition to looking out of sync, Buffalo gives up back-to-back penalties and needs a restart button for the 2nd Quarter.

2nd Quarter

The announcer called it a “punt fest” as fans at Highmark got their 6th punt in six drives.

Halfway through, not much action for either offense, and the Jets were forced to bring in third-string quarterback Joe Flacco after Mike White took a hard hit.

Leave it to Josh Allen and his legs to get things going and end the half with a spectacular completion to Dawson Knox for 24 yard flip in touchdown, 7-0.

3rd Quarter

Jets counter with an impressive opening drive for ten plays, and Zonovan Knight caps it off with a 13-yard touchdown run, 7-7.

Buffalo comes right back with a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen's legs and Dawkins as his muscle put the Bills back up on top, 14-7.

The Bills add a field goal for a few more points after the failed attempt on third down to Isaiah McKenzie, 17-7.

That would follow with another Tyler Bass field goal from 49 yards out, 20-7.

4th Quarter

The Jets get a little spark of hope when a blocked punt return turns into a safety, 20-9.

And the Bills get their redemption win over the Jets, 20-12.

Buffalo Bills