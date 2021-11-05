Watch
Bills G Jon Feliciano, TE Dawson Knox ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 11:11:42-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are looking for their 6th win on Sunday when the team takes on the (1-7) Jacksonville Jaguars, and they'll have to earn that win without two of their starters.

Head Coach Sean McDermott has ruled G Jon Feliciano (calf) and TE Dawson Knox (hand) out for this Sunday's game.

Knox injured his hand in the team's week six loss to the Tennessee Titans and missed last weekend's game. He was seen working out on the sideline during Thursday's practice. Feliciano was injured late last weekend in the team's win over the Miami Dolphins. On Monday, McDermott listed him as week-to-week.

Safety Jordan Poyer, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, and WR Cole Beasley all missed Thursday's practice Coach McDermott said they're "optimistic" about Beasley's status while Poyer should be out on the practice field after bumping his shoulder. The team is also taking Brown's injury day-to-day. The full injury report and game status designations will be released Friday afternoon.

As for the Jaguars, Coach Urban Meyer listed running back James Robinson as questionable for Sunday's game. He's dealing with a bruised heel and will take part in the team's walk-through on Friday.

Sunday's game vs. the Jaguars is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

