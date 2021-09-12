Watch
Bills fans ecstatic to tailgate for season opener, first game at full capacity since 2019

WKBW
<br/>Bills Mafia started tailgating bright and early for the Buffalo Bills’ season opener Sunday.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 15:05:56-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia started tailgating bright and early for the Buffalo Bills’ season opener on Sunday. Many private-owned parking lots opened as early as 6 a.m.

One fan described this day as “ the greatest day of the year” and said it felt like Christmas.

“I don’t know what to do with myself. It’s a dream come true,” Bills fan, Jordan Graumann, said.

The last home game at full capacity was on Dec. 29th, 2019 against the New York Jets.

“We haven’t seen a good Bills team our whole lives, and then COVID took it away from us,” Graumann said. “We’re gonna see Josh Allen is the flesh. We’re pumped!”

Fans came from across the country for the season opener.

“I live in San Francisco, but I grew up here,” Holly Farner said. “The Bills are my team, so I come home every home game.

