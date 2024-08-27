Bills fans can invest in the new Bills Stadium with bonds

Watch Now
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — As construction on the new Bills Stadium continues, you've got a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in the stadium in Orchard Park.

You can now buy Bills bonds from Erie County to help pay off its $250 million obligation to fund the project.

The minimum investment for individuals is $5,000 and you get interest back.

It will be available for one day only on September 23rd, the day before the bonds go on sale to outside investors.

These bonds are exempt from federal and state taxes.

