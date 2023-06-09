Bills fans and players giving praise to Josh Allen's accomplishments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday, EA Sports and the Buffalo Bills hosted a private event at the Vice restaurant to continue the Celebration of Josh Allen making history.

One long-time Bills fan said, "We waited our whole life for this. This guy is the best in the universe."

Allen being on the cover of Madden is the first for any Bills player. Buffalo's quarterback managed to make the historic moment even sweeter.

"It's the first time fans have been featured on the cover," said Allen. "I think that's pretty special. Especially with Bills Mafia. The representation there is very valid and long overdue."

From the fans to his teammates, the responses have been overwhelmingly positive for the QB.

"They were all pumped."

Even former Bills have been inspired by Allen's latest accomplishments.

"So proud of him," said former Bills running back Thurman Thomas. "I congratulated him earlier today; it's such a great honor. He just really bought into the Buffalo way."