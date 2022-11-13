Bills drop second consecutive game, Vikings win 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen's status of starting for the Bills on Sunday remained unknown until the end of warm-ups.

Bills Mafia was glad to see Allen in the driver's seat, although Buffalo had a 3-and-out on the opening drive.

Following a sloppy drive, Buffalo got their run game going like never before. Devin Singletary, the Bills first touchdown of the game, was also the first running touchdown for the running back.

Singletary ran it into the end zone once more to make it even sweeter by the end of the first quarter.

Justin Jefferson did as expected for the Vikings and found the end zone early, with two big catches for 68 yards that ended in a Minnesota touchdown.

Avoiding a costly fumble by Singletary, the Bills lead 24-10 at halftime.

2nd Half

The Bills offense had trouble getting in rhythm in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Bills defense let the Vikings back in, giving up an 81-yards to Dalvin Cook, the longest TD run for Minnesota this season, the second longest in the league.

Allen throws an interception and gets up slowly after making a tackle on the Vikings Patrick Peterson.

Minnesota creeps back in the 4th quarter, making it 27-23, missing the extra point.

This game would be decided in the final minute, defense able to stop the Vikings from punching it in on fourth and one. The moment would go under review at the ruling on the field stands giving the Bills the 1st down with 50 seconds remaining.

Then to everyone's surprise a fumbled snap, turns into a Vikings on the very next play, and the game has changed in Minnesota's favor.

However, the Bills hustle to the line make their way down field giving Tyler Bass the green light to make it ties at 30-30.

It all ends with Josh Allen throwing an interception in a heartbreak overtime loss.

Highlights

Duke Johnson makes an impactful presence after being elevated from practice squad.

Christian Benford first career interception.

Von Miller with a big 4th quarter sack.