BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The AFC No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills will take on the No. 7-seed Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. est. from Highmark Stadium.

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots today to clinch the 2-seed. The Patriots loss, coupled with Miami's win over the New York Jets clinched the 7-seed for the Dolphins.