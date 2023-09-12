Bills Dion Dawkins, 'Shnowman' ready to change Buffalo's narrative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey comes with a higher meaning than ever before.

Nobody knows how far the Bills have come, then 7-year veteran Dion Dawkins.

"This is not the same Buffalo Bills team where we maybe had one or two primetime games," said Dion.

Winning the AFC East Championship three years in a row has helped bring some of the top players in the league.

"Now it's like I want to go and play with 17. I want to go play with 14. I want to go play with those guys."

However, even with the 'big' names, the Bills haven't been able to reach the ultimate goal.

"You put so much time in, and you build those relationships, so many good moments. Then something weird happens."

The guys who have made the most memories with Dawkins, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, and Matt Milano who were all drafted or signed with the Bills in 2017.

"We're molded and catalysts from everything. All the obstacles we've had to overcome over the last couple of years," said Poyer.

From the longest-tenured players and those who followed, there's one thing agreed upon and is openly talked about.

"It's no secret it's everyone's goal to go out there and win a Superbowl," said Josh Allen.

In the first test for the bills, Dion, also known as 'Shnowman,' gets to do it in front of his hometown.

"To go home and play in front of my home crowd, I take it personally and perform at a high level. So they can see the same kid that grew up on the same streets of Rahway is on the big stage protecting my quarterback."