Bills defensive line leaves no room for error against Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was no secret with the Bills leading pass rusher Von Miller out with a season-ending injury, somebody on the defensive front was going to have to step up.

The first test was the New York Jets, and the defense passed with flying colors. Greg Rousseau recorded two sacks, marking his third multi-sack performance.

Rousseau also recorded a forced fumble along with defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

In addition, linebacker Matt Milano who was missed when the Bills traveled to MetLife Stadium and struggled to stop the run made an impact. Milano lead the team with seven tackles and two assists.

Bills’ defensive end, Shaq Lawson, also got in on the mix claiming his own sack against White in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo finished with four sacks as a team and served up the pressure all afternoon to White and Joe Flacco.