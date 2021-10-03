Bills defensive end Boogie Basham making NFL debut, Taron Johnson, Vernon Butler among inactives

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2021 second round pick Boogie Basham is making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, while cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are among the inactives for Sunday.

The Bills announced earlier in the week that safety Jordan Poyer and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano are out with injuries for Sunday's game.

Running back Matt Breida, and defensive end Efe Obada are the other inactives for Sunday.

The Bills and Texans kickoff at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.