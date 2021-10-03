Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham making NFL debut, Taron Johnson, Vernon Butler among inactives

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (96) sits on the bench during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Boogie Basham
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 11:41:52-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 2021 second round pick Boogie Basham is making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, while cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive tackle Vernon Butler are among the inactives for Sunday.

The Bills announced earlier in the week that safety Jordan Poyer and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano are out with injuries for Sunday's game.

Running back Matt Breida, and defensive end Efe Obada are the other inactives for Sunday.

The Bills and Texans kickoff at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!