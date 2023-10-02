Bills defense keep Tua Tagovailoa and speedy offense off the field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills convincing win over the Dolphins owes a lot of credit to Buffalo's defense. Besides giving up a big run in Week 1, the Bills' defense has been the most consistent.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa had only been sacked once in three games before entering Highmark stadium, and the Bills add four more on Sunday.

"You got to go out there and do it every single week," said defensive end Greg Rousseau. "It pretty much renews itself every single week, so we knew we had to come prepared and ready to go."

Rousseau continues to be effective, accounting for two of the bills four sacks on the day. Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones each got their own.

Buffalo was able to remain dominant without Jordan Poyer on the field. The Bills also threw Dane Jackson into the mix when Christian Benford exited the game with a shoulder injury.

"He was ready on the sideline, and that's all you can ask of someone," said Taron Johnson.