Bills defense caught on their heels

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seeing Von Miller leave the Bills locker room in regular clothes after Sunday's loss to the Bengals is a reminder of what Buffalo was supposed to do this season. Invest in a pass rusher and fulfill the Super Bowl contender predictions set before this season started.

Instead, Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati right into the end zone in their first two offensive drives of the game. The Bills defense made Burrow's job look easy.

Before the Bengals third offensive drive, Burrow completed 9-of-9 passes throwing two touchdowns for 105 yards.

Although Burrow looked comfortable for most of the game, the Bills also had no answer for the Bengals run game. Joe Mixon accounts for 105 of the team's 172 yards.