Buffalo Bills DT DaQuan Jones expected to play Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two months ago the idea of defensive tackle DaQuan Jones returning to the field this season seemed nearly impossible. Fast forward to Week 17, head coach Sean McDermott gave the green light.

"We have to manage expectations on how much he's going to be able to play," said McDermott.

Getting a key piece to the defense couldn't have come at a more perfect time as the Bills could potentially clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Patriots.

"I put a lot of work in to get to this point," said Jones. "I'm just happy my body was able to heal as quickly as it did."

