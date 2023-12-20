Bills DaQuan Jones close to returning; James Cook is simply the Chef in the kitchen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A glimpse of hope for defensive tackle DaQuan Jones came about Tuesday when head coach Sean McDermott announced his practice window was now open.

As Jones remains hopeful of returning this season, McDermott reemphasized there's no change in linebacker Matt Milano's status.

"The general information I've gotten on Matt Milano is that he will not return this year," said McDermott.

As the defense continues to hold their own despite injuries, the offense looks more dynamic than ever. Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady's plan to increase James Cook's touches is paying off.

"He's gotten the opportunity to do more because he's been doing his job and making unbelievable plays," said Josh Allen.