Bills continue to show Week 1 was a fluke; Buffalo ends Miami's perfect season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A highly anticipated AFC East match-up between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills is the most 'Primetime' feeling slated for 1 p.m. on a Sunday.

This game lived up to the hype, with both teams scoring on the first 2 offensive drives.

Josh Allen completed 14 of 17 passes for 201 yards in the first half alone.

The difference maker was the Bills' defense, able to adjust and force Miami to turn over the ball and make mistakes.

Bills remained dominant on both sides of the ball.

Final Score: 48-20 Bills.

Big Moments:

Tre White gets carted off the field in the 3rd Quarter. White did not return due to an Achilles injury.

Stefon Diggs scored three touchdowns, and Miami's defense simply could not stop him.

Damar Hamlin plays in his first regular season game this season.

Micah Hyde comes up with his second interception of the season.

Christian Benford leaves with a shoulder injury, and Dane Jackson replaces him.

Greg Rousseau gets 2 of the Bills 3 sacks.