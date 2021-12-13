Bills comeback in Tampa falls short 33-27 in overtime

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — After 30 minutes of football, the Buffalo Bills looked done for. But an historic performance from Josh Allen that saw him generate over 400 yards of offense still wasn't enough. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed in overtime 33-27 thanks to a 58-yard touchdown catch from Breshad Perriman.

The first half of the game was completely dominated by Tampa Bay. Tom Brady and company could move the ball with ease, while the Bills didn't hand the ball off at all for the entire first half. That hadn't been done in three decades. Buffalo's predictability saw them trail 24-3 at halftime.

A rushing touchdown from Josh Allen in the third quarter proved to be a sign of life. In the fourth, he connected with Dawson Knox and Gabriel Davis to make it a one-score game. Meanwhile, Buffalo's defense stepped up as well to help set up Buffalo's first overtime game since 2017.

Despite all of Buffalo's struggles over the last two months, this is the first time Bills have lost back-to-back games this season. They'll be home next weekend to take on another NFC South opponent. The 5-8 Carolina Panthers come to Orchard Park for a 1:00 kickoff on December 19.