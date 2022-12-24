Bills clinch the AFC East with a win in Chicago, 35-13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a 9-degree day in Chicago, the Bills had a chance to clinch the AFC East title. The (3-11) Bears have had their struggles, but they have battled to the end in close losses against worthy opponents.

1ST Quarter

The Bears made the opening drive look easy, marching downfield and finding Dante Pettis wide open in the endzone for a 6-yard touchdown, 7-0.

The Bills come back firing, an elite grab by Dawson Knox for 24 yards get these going, but Knox is slow to get up and heads to the sidelines.

Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for the 19-yard touchdown, but the extra point is no good, and the Bills trail 7-6.

On the Bills' second offensive possession, an intended touchdown pass to Isaiah Mckenzie is picked off by Kyler Gordon.

Chicago keeps chipping away in their run game and executes the field goal, 10-6.

2nd Quarter

The Bills enter the second Quarter without a single target to Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo has an opportunity to add points, but Tyler Bass misses his second field goal of the day.

The Bears remain out in front at halftime, 10-6.

3rd Quarter

Back from halftime, Devin Singletary lands his 5th rushing touchdown to give Buffalo the 2nd half lead. A solid eight-play, 86-yard drive for the Bills.

In case the wind wasn't going to be on the Kicker's side, the Bills went for two, and Khalil Shakir held onto it to give the Bills the 4-point lead, 14-10.

After a forced fumble recovery courtesy of Tim Settle and Dane Jackson, the Bills rookie running back James Cook runs it in for a 27-yard touchdown. Saturday's touchdown marks the rookie's second career rushing touchdown of his NFL career, 21-10.

4th Quarter

Gabe Davis loses control, and the Bears defense recovers. Thankfully for the Bills, Chicago can't make anything of it.

Just when it seems like the Bills have everything going for them, Josh Allen is picked off for the second time in this game. Chicago would make a field goal out of the takeaway, 21-13.

With less than 4 minutes left in the game, Allen makes everyone forget the bad by using his legs to put the Bills up 28-13.

Dawson Knox decided to add extra insurance, with a minute left on the clock, 35-13.

That's all Buffalo needs to clinch the AFC East Title.