Bills CB Tre'Davious White leaves with knee injury, out for remainder of game

Butch Dill/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defends a pass against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tre'Davious White
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 22:12:24-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills entered Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a healthy active roster, but lost a key part of their defense in the 2nd quarter.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was defending a catch in the 2nd quarter and injured his knee during the play. He was attended to by trainers on the field, walked off, went to the medical tent, before heading to the locker room. The team initially said he was doubtful to return but before the 2nd half began, was downgraded to "out".

Dane Jackson, a 7th round 2020 Draft pick, has taken White's spot in the lineup.

