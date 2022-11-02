Bills CB Tre'Davious White eager to return after nearly a year-long recovery

ORCHARD PARK. NY. (WKBW) — At Wednesday afternoon's press conference, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave Bills Mafia some hope that cornerback Tre'Davious White could possibly play in Sunday's game against the Jets.

When asked if he is ruling out Tre for the game, McDermott said simply, "no."

While it may not be the definitive answer we were all hoping to hear, it's by far the most optimistic outlook leading into a game we've had about White since he suffered his ACL injury in last season's Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints.

For the first time all season, White spoke with reporters, updating his condition and where he is mentally in his recovery.

"I'm just taking it day by day, listening to my body, listening to the medical staff. I think anytime you go through an injury there's some mental [component] in there, but I think I've been handling it the right way. It's been a trying time. With the support of my teammates and staff, I've been getting through it."

White shared some of the adversity he's gone through over the past 11 months, highlighting one of the lowest points of the process.

"I'm my own worst critic, so they had to help me get out of the slump. The first few months were very hard . . . locked up in my basement. Guys from the facility had to come drag me out. The staff here and the people around here have been great so I didn't have to go through it alone."

Tre told reporters Wednesday that this is the first major injury he's dealt with since he was a young kid. However, he says he's confident in the way he's gone through his rehabilitation. When asked how he feels moving around at or near full speed, White said it felt natural at this moment.

"It's been a process of getting to where I'm at now. I got a ways to go but I'm looking forward to it."

He says he's put his trust into the medical staff to ensure he'll be back on the field when he's fully ready to do so. Until that point happens, he's going to continue trusting the process and getting himself back into game shape both physically and mentally. Being around his teammates again has been a huge bright spot in the later portion of this experience.

"Going to the meetings, hearing the terminology again, getting back out there is a blessing. To stretch with my team, listen to music and joke with my team has been fun."

Tre says he's excited to get back on the field when the time is right. He adds that his teammates may be even more excited to see him back out there than he is.

The exact date of his return is still uncertain but White continues to practice every day with the team.

