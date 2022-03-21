Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills bring back another familiar face, sign QB Matt Barkley to one-year contract

Matt Barkley
John Munson/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Matt Barkley
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:55:41-04

ORCHARD PARK. N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills continue to add some familiar names to their roster. The team announced they've signed Matt Barkley to a one-year contract, days after the former Bills QB tweeted a popular GIF of him on the Bills sideline.

Barkley is a ten-year veteran and was with the Bills from 2018-2020. In eight games played in a Bills uniform, he threw for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Last season saw him spend time on the Tennessee, Carolina, and Atlanta rosters.

Barkley provides a veteran presence in the Bills quarterback room, joining Josh Allen and Case Keenum, who the Bills recently picked up from Cleveland in exchange for a draft pick.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine