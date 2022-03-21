Bills bring back another familiar face, sign QB Matt Barkley to one-year contract

ORCHARD PARK. N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills continue to add some familiar names to their roster. The team announced they've signed Matt Barkley to a one-year contract, days after the former Bills QB tweeted a popular GIF of him on the Bills sideline.

Barkley is a ten-year veteran and was with the Bills from 2018-2020. In eight games played in a Bills uniform, he threw for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Last season saw him spend time on the Tennessee, Carolina, and Atlanta rosters.

Barkley provides a veteran presence in the Bills quarterback room, joining Josh Allen and Case Keenum, who the Bills recently picked up from Cleveland in exchange for a draft pick.