Bills announce inactives ahead of Divisional Round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Seven Buffalo Bills players will not dress for tonight's rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams will play for the right to host the AFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m.
The following players are inactive:
- WR Marquez Stevenson
- RB Matt Breida
- DB Josh Thomas
- DB Nick McCloud
- OL Bobby Hart
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- DT Vernon Butler
Butler played last in last weekend's Wild Card win against the Patriots. With Sweeney inactive, Dawson Knox is the only Bills tight end active for today's game.
