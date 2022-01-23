Watch
Bills announce inactives ahead of Divisional Round matchup

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason (69) and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) battle for position during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 17:21:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Seven Buffalo Bills players will not dress for tonight's rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams will play for the right to host the AFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m.

The following players are inactive:

  • WR Marquez Stevenson
  • RB Matt Breida
  • DB Josh Thomas
  • DB Nick McCloud
  • OL Bobby Hart
  • TE Tommy Sweeney
  • DT Vernon Butler

Butler played last in last weekend's Wild Card win against the Patriots. With Sweeney inactive, Dawson Knox is the only Bills tight end active for today's game.

