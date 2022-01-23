Bills announce inactives ahead of Divisional Round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — Seven Buffalo Bills players will not dress for tonight's rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams will play for the right to host the AFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m.

The following players are inactive:

WR Marquez Stevenson

RB Matt Breida

DB Josh Thomas

DB Nick McCloud

OL Bobby Hart

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Vernon Butler

Butler played last in last weekend's Wild Card win against the Patriots. With Sweeney inactive, Dawson Knox is the only Bills tight end active for today's game.