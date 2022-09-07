Watch Now
Bills and TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension

Dawson Knox
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Dawson Knox
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:41:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills will have tight end, Dawson Knox, on the roster for a little while longer.

The starting tight end agreed Wednesday on a four-year contract extension with the Bills.

The extension will run through the 2026 season and will place Knox as one of the top five highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

During the 2021 season, Knox caught 49 passes for 9 touchdowns and 587 yards.

Knox is expected to sign the new extension after today's Bills practice.

