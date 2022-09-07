Bills and TE Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills will have tight end, Dawson Knox, on the roster for a little while longer.
The starting tight end agreed Wednesday on a four-year contract extension with the Bills.
The extension will run through the 2026 season and will place Knox as one of the top five highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
During the 2021 season, Knox caught 49 passes for 9 touchdowns and 587 yards.
Knox is expected to sign the new extension after today's Bills practice.
