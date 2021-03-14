Bills agree to terms with OL Jon Feliciano

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just two days after Daryl Williams's extension, the Buffalo Bills have completely solidified their offensive line. They've agreed to terms with Jon Feliciano on a three-year extension.
According to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com, the extension is worth up to $17 million total over the three years.
The Buffalo Bills are re-signing free agent guard Jon Feliciano, per source. The deal is for 3 years and $17 million.— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 14, 2021
Matt Milano, Daryl Williams, and now Feliciano are all returning to run it back. #BillsMafia https://t.co/yeJz4s5C1S
Feliciano started nine games for the Bills in 2020 after dealing with a torn pectoral early in the season. The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday.
