Bills agree to terms with OL Jon Feliciano

Mark Zaleski/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) lines up against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 14, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just two days after Daryl Williams's extension, the Buffalo Bills have completely solidified their offensive line. They've agreed to terms with Jon Feliciano on a three-year extension.

According to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com, the extension is worth up to $17 million total over the three years.

Feliciano started nine games for the Bills in 2020 after dealing with a torn pectoral early in the season. The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday.

