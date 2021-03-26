Bills add WR/KR Brandon Powell on a one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they've added another wide receiver to the mix: Brandon Powell is joining the Bills on a one-year deal.

Powell was also the primary kick & punt returner for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He had 343 kick return yards and 152 punt return yards last season. He also had 69 receiving yards on 12 catches for Atlanta.

The addition of another speedster comes just a day after the addition of running back Matt Brieda, and three days after the Bills brought back wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.