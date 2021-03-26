Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills add WR/KR Brandon Powell on a one-year deal

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell (15) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Falcons Chargers Football Brandon Powell
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:02:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they've added another wide receiver to the mix: Brandon Powell is joining the Bills on a one-year deal.

Powell was also the primary kick & punt returner for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He had 343 kick return yards and 152 punt return yards last season. He also had 69 receiving yards on 12 catches for Atlanta.

The addition of another speedster comes just a day after the addition of running back Matt Brieda, and three days after the Bills brought back wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources