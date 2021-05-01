Bills add to their offense, select OT Spencer Brown in 3rd round of 2021 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their offensive line, selecting OT Spencer Brown with the 93rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Adding to our offensive line.



Welcome to Buffalo, Spencer Brown! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8AjeuCa2j9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 1, 2021

"It's a hard working organization, a hard working team. It's blue collar," Brown said. "Being a part of Bills mafia is about perfect for a kid from small town Iowa."

Brown, 6"8 and 311 lbs, played with Northern Iowa from 2016-2020. He was originally a tight end in high school, in addition to playing three other sports.

"I was always, as soon as the next season hit, that was the sport I loved the most," Brown said. "Once baseball rolled around, I was all about it. Once football came back around in the fall, I was all about that. I love all the sports and I still do."

Brown redshirted his freshman season to transition to the offensive line. He ended up starting 32 of 33 games at right tackle.

Sure, one of the the knocks on him is the level of competition.



But spotlighting Spencer Brown in some file video for @WKBW... I bet he's the answer for the #Bills at RT post-Daryl.



He casually tosses the double team & seals TWO DEFENDERS AT ONCE 😳 More below ⬇️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2wIDWs9ONm — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) May 1, 2021

The Bills are scheduled to pick four times on Saturday:



