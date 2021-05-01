Watch
Bills add to their offense, select OT Spencer Brown in 3rd round of 2021 NFL Draft

Matthew Hinton/AP
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) blocks during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Senior Bowl Football
Posted at 11:17 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 00:08:11-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added more depth to their offensive line, selecting OT Spencer Brown with the 93rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It's a hard working organization, a hard working team. It's blue collar," Brown said. "Being a part of Bills mafia is about perfect for a kid from small town Iowa."

Brown, 6"8 and 311 lbs, played with Northern Iowa from 2016-2020. He was originally a tight end in high school, in addition to playing three other sports.

"I was always, as soon as the next season hit, that was the sport I loved the most," Brown said. "Once baseball rolled around, I was all about it. Once football came back around in the fall, I was all about that. I love all the sports and I still do."

Brown redshirted his freshman season to transition to the offensive line. He ended up starting 32 of 33 games at right tackle.

The Bills are scheduled to pick four times on Saturday:

  • Round 5 (161)
  • Round 5 (174)
  • Round 6 (213)
  • Round 7 (236)
