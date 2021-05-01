Watch
Bills add to their defense, select Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. in 2nd round of 2021 NFL Draft

Chuck Burton/AP
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carlos Basham Jr.
Posted at 9:27 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 21:32:35-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added another piece to their defense, drafting DE Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. with the 61st overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Listed as 6'3" and 274 lbs, Basham Jr. played four seasons [45 games] with Wake Forest. He finished his career with 20.5 sacks [4th most in school history], 173 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Basham Jr. is the 2nd defensive end to be taken by the Bills in this year's draft, joining Gregory Rousseau.

The Bills have five more picks to make including another Friday night with the 93rd overall [3rd round] selection.

