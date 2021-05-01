Bills add much needed CB depth, draft Rachad Wildgoose in 6th round

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills needed a cornerback and they finally found one in the 6th round of Saturday's Draft, selecting Rachad Wildgoose out of Wisconsin with the 213th overall pick.

Wildgoose, 5'10", started in 17 of 25 games over three seasons with the Badgers in which he recorded 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and an interception.

The Bills have one more scheduled pick, a 7th rounder.