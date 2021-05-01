Watch
Bills add much needed CB depth, draft Rachad Wildgoose in 6th round

Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill, top, is tackled by Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Big Ten Championship Football
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 17:17:57-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills needed a cornerback and they finally found one in the 6th round of Saturday's Draft, selecting Rachad Wildgoose out of Wisconsin with the 213th overall pick.

Wildgoose, 5'10", started in 17 of 25 games over three seasons with the Badgers in which he recorded 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and an interception.

The Bills have one more scheduled pick, a 7th rounder.

