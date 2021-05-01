Bills add another offensive weapon, select WR Marquez Stevenson in 6th round of 2021 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills had one of the best passing offenses in the league last season and continue to give Josh Allen more weapons, selecting WR Marquez Stevenson with the 203rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stevenson, 5'10", is a versatile player who spent four seasons with the Cougars. He finished his four-year career with 147 catches for 2,269 yards and 27 touchdowns and on the ground, had 26 rushing attempts for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also played a role on special teams, returning 34 kickoffs for 889 yards and three touchdowns.

A Shreveport native, Stevenson is very familiar with Bills CB Tre'Davious White, and has known him since he was 10-years-old. He also played alongside and was roommates with Ed Oliver at Houston.

The Bills are scheduled to draft three more times this weekend.