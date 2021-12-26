Bills activate LT Dion Dawkins off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that left tackle Dion Dawkins had been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been on the list since last Friday, and previously battled the virus prior to the start of the season.

The Bills also announced two other moves along the defensive line. Star Lotulelei will not travel with the Bills to Foxboro due to personal reasons. An additional practice squad elevation will be used on Eli Ankou.

Several other players, including fellow offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford, along with wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills' upcoming game will be a fight to keep their division title hopes alive. They visit the New England Patriots at 1:00 on Sunday.