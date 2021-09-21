Bills 7th round pick Jack Anderson signed to Eagles 53-man roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have lost a member of their 2021 Draft Class. According to the agents of Jack Anderson, the Bills' 7th round pick is being signed to the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster.

CONGRATULATIONS to my man @JackAnderson56 on joining the #EAGLES 53 man roster! #1o1Football — Ken Sarnoff (@KenSarnoff) September 21, 2021

With so much depth at the Bills OL position, Anderson has been on the team's practice squad since the start of the season.

Anderson will help a depleted Eagles offensive line who just lost right guard Brandon Brooks to a pectoral injury. Brooks is most likely headed to injured reserve.