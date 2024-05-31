'Big football dreams': Buffalo Bills DE Javon Solomon working to make transition from college to NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fifth-round pick Javon Solomon left his imprint on Troy University, leading the nation in sacks with 16 as a junior.

Solomon drastically improved from a four-sack season the year prior.

Thomas Graning/AP Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) carries the ball past Troy linebackers Javon Solomon (41) and KJ Robertson (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

"My GA put all my clips together for 2022. So, I was learning what I was doing wrong from all those clips. I just took that and put that into 2023," said Solomon.

The young pass rusher turned sack machine says to play at his highest level, he had to take a step back and reflect.

"I really got deep into my word and scripture," Solomon said

He became a nightmare for any college quarterback. Now, the fifth-round draft pick is working to transfer his skills to fit into an elite group of players for the Bills.

"People really don't understand how different college is from the pros. It's nothing similar," said Solomon.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Javon Solomon

Perfecting the smallest techniques can become frustrating at times. However, Solomon can shake off mistakes and work until he gets it right.

"I'm taking in that information, and I'm like, 'Okay, I grab it, then I go back and hit it again,' I try to do it the right way," said Solomon.

To help the rookie get ready for the next level, he gets to lean on players like Von Miller.

"As a kid just watching Von Miller over and over again, he just calls you out of nowhere. I'm like, 'What's up bro, how are you doing?'"

All the veterans in the group support Solomon, similar to the support he receives in his home life.

WKBW Javon Solomon's Family



"My mom raised three kids on her own, and she did nothing but pour into us and try to give us the world when she didn't even have it herself," said Solomon.

So when the world gets too big, Solomon remembers why he started this journey.

"You know, I was always a kid with big football dreams since I was 7 or 8. So I learned to love this game more than it loves me."