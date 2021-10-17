BFLO Store giving away rally towels to Bills fans in Nashville if they make a donation to a hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — The BFLO Store is giving away rally towels to Bills fans in Nashville ahead of Monday Night Football against the Titans, if they make a donation either to Oishei Children's Hospital and/or the Nashville Children’s Alliance.

The towels can be found at the BFLO Mafia Wagon around Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“The rally towels have been doing extremely well here at the stores and online,” said BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz. “After such an overwhelming response here in WNY, we wanted to take the concept one step further for fans travelling to Tennessee for the game by giving the towels out for free near Nissan Stadium for a donation of any amount to Oishei Children’s Hospital and / or the Nashville Children’s Alliance. We’re excited to hopefully leave a lasting impact on both communities with this fun initiative.”

Towels can also be purchased at any BFLO Store location for $9.99 with a portion of the proceeds going to Oishei Children's Hospital.