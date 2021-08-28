Bennett High School graduate Isaiah McDuffie playing linebacker for Packers against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Green Bay Packers linebacker will play against his hometown team on Saturday.

Bennett High School's own Isaiah McDuffie will play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

McDuffie, 22, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers after playing at Boston College for four seasons.

The Bills play the Packers at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.