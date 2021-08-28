Watch
Bennett High School graduate Isaiah McDuffie playing linebacker for Packers against Bills

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Isaiah McDuffie runs during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Isaiah McDuffie
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 09:10:25-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Green Bay Packers linebacker will play against his hometown team on Saturday.

Bennett High School's own Isaiah McDuffie will play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

McDuffie, 22, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers after playing at Boston College for four seasons.

The Bills play the Packers at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

