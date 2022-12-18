"Bend but don't break," fourth quarter comeback lifts Bills back to playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Down 29-21 entering the fourth quarter, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills clinched the team's fourth straight playoff berth with a comeback 32-29 win over divisional rival Miami.

Buffalo was coming off a disastrous third quarter. The defense allowed 16 unanswered points to start the second half. And the offense punted four times in a row before losing the ball on a fumble.

But behind the arm and legs of No. 17 the Bills capped of an 11-point fourth quarter comeback. Who afterwards credited offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for his late play-calling that put the offense in the position to win the game.

"I thought Ken Dorsey called a heck of a game. Being patient. Trusting his guys on the field. Trusting me to make the right decisions. He found some good plays that we kept going back to and our offensive line kept executing," says Allen. "Our running back ran well and we found a way."

Whether it was his 44-yard run to set up the ensuing tying touchdown to Dawson Knox. Or his multiple passes on the team's 15 play, 86-yard drive that set up the Tyler Bass game-winning field goal. Allen indeed found a way. And his guys know how crucial his late game heroics were for the win.

"He makes plays that I've never seen before. But I've talked about it before it's not even surprising at this point. He's the best quarterback in the league. The best football player in the league," Tight End Dawson Knox adds. "When you have a guy like him on your team you have a chance to win."

Bend but don't break. Tonight, Buffalo was bent in a lot of different directions. And just as this team looked to be broken. The continued resiliency we've seen from this group shined in a flurry of snow over Orchard Park.

"We work so hard to try and win one game every week. And you put a lot of time in. The families sacrifice. You miss a lot of your kids' events. It makes it all that much more worth while when you can get a win. And get back to the playoffs," head coach Sean McDermott said.

"I'm humbled to be a part of it. In this great town that doesn't get as much credit as it deserves. It's awesome," he adds."

Now sporting an 11-3 record, Buffalo will take on Chicago on Christmas Eve in their next contest.