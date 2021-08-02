Beane sets preseason "deadline" when it comes to contract extension talks with QB Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, .N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills want Josh Allen here long-term. The fourth-year QB feels the same way.

Both sides have been in talks about a contract extension for a few months and while both sides have said there's no rush and there's no worry about eventually getting it done, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is setting a "deadline" when it comes to negotiation talks and preparing for the regular season.

In an interview with WGR 550 on Monday morning, Beane said they haven't put a specific date on it.

"At the end of the day, we'll probably put a deadline on it at some point here in preseason. I don't like to carry that stuff into the season," Beane said during the interview. "Josh knows he and I have had great conversations this spring and summer about it. He'll play it out this year if we can't get something done. I promised him if we can't, then we'll pick it up next offseason and try again."

The Bills picked up Allen's 5th year option earlier this year which means he's under contract through the 2022 season.

No salary cap has been set for next season, although it is expected to be higher.