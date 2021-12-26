Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thanks Bills Mafia for charity donations

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 09:33:46-05

ST. LOUIS (WKBW) — During an awards show, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thanked Bills Mafia for donating to his favorite charity Blessings in a Backpack following their playoff game in January.

Jackson expressed his gratitude to Bills fans during the Musial Awards which honor the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and the biggest names in sports who embody class and character.

"The playoff game did not end the way that I had hoped, but if there's a silver lining, it's that the Bills Mafia showed amazing generosity by helping out so many kids in need," Jackson said.

Bills fans donated over $500,000 to the organization.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!