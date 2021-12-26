Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thanks Bills Mafia for charity donations

ST. LOUIS (WKBW) — During an awards show, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thanked Bills Mafia for donating to his favorite charity Blessings in a Backpack following their playoff game in January.

Jackson expressed his gratitude to Bills fans during the Musial Awards which honor the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and the biggest names in sports who embody class and character.

"The playoff game did not end the way that I had hoped, but if there's a silver lining, it's that the Bills Mafia showed amazing generosity by helping out so many kids in need," Jackson said.

Bills fans donated over $500,000 to the organization.