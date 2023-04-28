Autism Awareness community reacts to Dalton Kincaid's volunteer history after he was drafted by the Bills

CLARENCE, NY — One Clarence family heard that Dalton Kincaid was heading to Buffalo to play for the Bills, and they were ecstatic.

"We know nothing else besides being a Bills fan, and I wouldn't have any other way," said Rachel Gullo, who has a son with autism, 11-year-old Dominic was diagnosed when he was two years old.

When Gullo heard Thursday's draft news, she was hopeful for the future tight end for the Bills.

In high school and college, Dalton Kincaid volunteered with nonprofits that worked with autistic children.

"To just help bring awareness to the community and bring everyone together because families are looking for resources all the time," said Gullo.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson contacted Buffalo Autism Project, an organization that offers resources and events to promote awareness and acceptance for families and individuals with autism.

They provided her with the following statement:

"We are excited to welcome Dalton to Buffalo. We look forward to having him not only as a member of the Buffalo Bills but also as an advocate for the autism community. We hope to have an opportunity to collaborate with Dalton on ways to raise awareness and acceptance in our WNY community. Go bills" Buffalo Autism Project

Dominic cannot wait to sit on the couch with his family to watch the Bills play next season.

"Dominic enjoys just being together in that celebration, and I think he loves that part, and what it means for him is important," said Gullo.

Another family with a child with Autism shared their thoughts with 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson and said having a Bills player who advocates for families like theirs brings them so much inspiration.

The news of Dalton coming to our community was amazing. We have both been Bills fans our entire lives, and we are so excited to have Dalton as a Buffalo Bill. As a family, we are passionate about the Bills, and we are passionate about Autism acceptance. When we found out about all the amazing work Dalton has done to help children with Autism and families just like us, we instantly knew he would be a great fit in Buffalo. For us, we advocate every single day for our son, but to see a young athlete like Dalton, who doesn’t have to do that, but still makes it a priority, just speaks volumes about his character. It means so much to families like us. To know that he will be an ambassador on the team we love, and believes in the same things we do like inclusion, acceptance, and kindness, we couldn’t be happier he is here. Kevin and Amanda Massare