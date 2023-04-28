Autism Awareness community reacts to Dalton Kincaid joining the Bills

CLARENCE, NY — One Clarence family heard that Dalton Kincaid was heading to Buffalo to play for the Bills, and they were ecstatic.

"We know nothing else besides being a Bills fan, and I wouldn't have any other way," said Rachel Gullo, who has a son with autism, 11-year-old Dominic was diagnosed when he was two years old.

When Gullo heard Thursday's draft news, she was hopeful for the future Tight End for the Bills.

In high school and college, Dalton Kincaid volunteered with nonprofits that worked with autistic children.

"To just help bring awareness to the community and bring everyone together because families are looking for resources all the time," said Gullo.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson contacted Buffalo Autism Project, an organization that offers resources and events to promote awareness and acceptance for families and individuals with autism.

They provided her with the following statement:

"We are excited to welcome Dalton to Buffalo. We look forward to having him not only as a member of the Buffalo Bills but also as an advocate for the autism community. We hope to have an opportunity to collaborate with Dalton on ways to raise awareness and acceptance in our WNY community. Go bills" Buffalo Autism Project

Dominic cannot wait to sit on the couch with his family to watch the Bills play next season.

"Dominic enjoys just being together in that celebration, and I think he loves that part, and what it means for him is important," said Gullo.