Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Austin mayor, Texas governor acknowledge report about future of Bills on Twitter

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rick Stewart
<strong>24. New Era Stadium (Buffalo Bills)</strong></p><p><strong>Opened: 1973</strong></p><p><strong>Capacity: 71,870</strong></p><p>(Getty Images)
Ranking all 31 NFL stadiums from worst to best
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:45:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a bit of humor and social media-savvy, the Mayor of Austin, Texas and the Governor of Texas separately acknowledged reports that the Buffalo Bills are floating Austin as a city that wants an NFL franchise.

On Sunday night, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted "I don't comment on such rumors, but it's fun to think about what the Buffalo Bills new name might be - Austin Amps? Austin Beat? What do you think?"

Governor Greg Abbot also acknowledged the reports with a simple looking eye emoji.

According to reporting from The Buffalo News, the Bills have pitched New York State $1.5 billion of taxpayer funds for a new stadium and to help cover renovation costs at KeyBank Center. Further reporting from ESPN suggested other cities would pay to secure an NFL franchise if the state does not pony up the money.

The Twittersphere was quick to jump on the news, many of whom from the Texas area commented how unlikely it would be that this would become a reality.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adler declined further comment when pressed by 7 Eyewitness News about whether the city is indeed interested in bringing an NFL franchise to Texas' fourth largest city, which has a population of about one million people.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716