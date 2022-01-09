Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan fined over $10,000 for taunting Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for the end zone in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After review Ryan was ruled down before reaching the end zone. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Matt Ryan
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 09:44:34-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League has reportedly fined Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan over $10,000 for taunting Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the Bills 29-15 win last week.

Ryan thought he scored a touchdown to cut the Bills lead late in the fourth quarter and got up and in Jordan Poyer's face.

Officials later overturned the touchdown call as Ryan's knee was down before the goal line and the Falcons had to move back 15 yards.

The Falcons were unable to score and the Bills held on to win the game and clinch a playoff spot, while the Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!