Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan fined over $10,000 for taunting Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League has reportedly fined Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan over $10,000 for taunting Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer in the Bills 29-15 win last week.

The NFL fined #Falcons QB Matt Ryan $10,300 for taunting after a touchdown scramble in last week’s loss to the #Bills.



The TD was overturned on review, Atlanta eventually turned over the ball on downs … and now a fine on top of it for Ryan. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2022

Ryan thought he scored a touchdown to cut the Bills lead late in the fourth quarter and got up and in Jordan Poyer's face.

Officials later overturned the touchdown call as Ryan's knee was down before the goal line and the Falcons had to move back 15 yards.

The Falcons were unable to score and the Bills held on to win the game and clinch a playoff spot, while the Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention.