Atlanta Falcons players react to receiving chicken wings in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills, some of their players were enjoying some of the best things Buffalo has to offer, chicken wings.

Falcons running back Mike Davis tweeted in June that Atlanta has the best wings which prompted a reaction from Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Atlanta has the best wings . Who wanna argue ? — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) June 30, 2021

I’ll send some @BarBillTavern wings to your hotel room when y’all come to Buff in January. We can argue after that 🤝 @MikeDavisRB https://t.co/gKfSgJX1Pg — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) June 30, 2021

After trying some wings at Bar Bill Tavern in East Aurora, Davis correctly acknowledged that the best wings are in Western New York.

The honey wings from @BarBillTavern is legit the best I done ever had — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 1, 2022

I can’t lie Buffalo has some great wings … I take everything back I said — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 1, 2022

Davis wasn't the only Falcon who was treated to chicken wings when they arrived.

Falcons running back and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson was also treated to chicken wings, this time from his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Stefon Diggs, which prompted a funny reaction from Diggs.

💪🏾💪🏾 don’t eat too much lol — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 1, 2022

Diggs got Patterson chicken wings from Duff's.