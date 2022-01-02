Watch
Atlanta Falcons players react to receiving chicken wings in Buffalo

Ian Walton/AP
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84), left, and Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) attend a press conference after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 08:07:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills, some of their players were enjoying some of the best things Buffalo has to offer, chicken wings.

Falcons running back Mike Davis tweeted in June that Atlanta has the best wings which prompted a reaction from Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson.

After trying some wings at Bar Bill Tavern in East Aurora, Davis correctly acknowledged that the best wings are in Western New York.

Davis wasn't the only Falcon who was treated to chicken wings when they arrived.

Falcons running back and return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson was also treated to chicken wings, this time from his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Stefon Diggs, which prompted a funny reaction from Diggs.

Diggs got Patterson chicken wings from Duff's.

