ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be a full-circle Thanksgiving moment.

It all started in 2019, when the often-overlooked, unproven Bills traveled to Dallas for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys. The Bills won, and Josh Allen shined on the biggest stage, almost immediately vaulting them into the national spotlight.

They have played in two more Thanksgiving games since then, but both were on the road. Thursday will be the first time the Bills have hosted a Thanksgiving game, so naturally the 2019 game against the Cowboys is top of mind, at least for me.

Bills center Connor McGovern joked I love talking about 2019 on and he’s not wrong. McGovern played in the Thanksgiving game, just for the other team. He’s told me before it was eye-opening watching Allen from the Cowboys sideline take over the game.

“I think that was Josh's truly, like, big (arrival) moment in the NFL,” McGovern said.

“Our team took a big step nationally, and people were just recognizing what we had in Buffalo,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I feel like that whole season, you know, we pretty much had to make people believe that we weren't just a feel-good story; we were a good team, and we had great players, and we really, you know, believed in what we had, and we played hard for each other.”

The Bills have been one of the top teams in the NFL since 2019, so naturally they’re a big draw for a national audience. The same, of course, can be said for the Chiefs.

“Everyone wanna see the show, right?” Tre’Davious White added. “You have the best quarterback in the league, obviously, and people wanna see Josh Allen, you know, while they eating their Thanksgiving turkey and eating their stuffing. So, it's gonna be fun. Then you get to see Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen. So a lot of people would love to see that on Thanksgiving while they're sitting around eating with their family.”