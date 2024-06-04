'As prepared as I can possibly be': Bobby Babich enters first season as Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bobby Babich is energetic and ready to enter his first year as the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.

"Someone walked by me the other day in the building and was like, 'Hey, you're ready for this.' This is my perspective; you're never ready until you do it," said Babich.

Since joining the Bills as the assistant defensive backs coach in 2017 and working his way to linebackers coach, Babich has earned the players' trust.

"He's always been a great coach since I got here. He's always had great things to say to the defense, and now it's just his full-time job," said Von Miller.

For Babich, nothing changes except learning how to have a more open lens to all defensive position groups. He also has to decide whether he or head coach Sean McDermott will be play-calling come game day.

"I'm a fool if I don't use Sean McDermott. Already, I'm picking his brain every day," said Babich.

The next order of business is molding the new faces into the Bills defense. One of Bills newest signings will give Babich the task of seeing if Olympic Gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson can learn the game fast enough to earn playing time.

"We're literally going to take it day by day, drill by drill, minute by minute. Work our butt off to where we feel we think he can get to," said Babich.