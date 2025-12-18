ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills' defense has had its fair share of ups and downs this season, but among the factors you can point to that have helped them get the job done when it matters is the veteran leadership.

One guy in particular is cornerback Tre'Davious White, who had a timely interception in last Sunday's win over New England. It's starting to feel like you’re seeing a resurgence of number 27 in the secondary.

"Man, it was good to get that goose egg off the board. Let's just hope they just keep coming," White told reporters.

"We know he could do that. He's done it years prior," nickelback Taron Johnson added. "So it's no surprise for me. It's all about having that opportunity, and when he has them, he makes the plays."

Then you have Matt Milano, the quiet linebacker who also seems to be playing with some of that fire we saw early in his career. His teammates have noticed it and hope it keeps coming for the remainder of the season.

"Matt is a dog man," White said of Milano. "That's the man Matt Milano that I've always known, and you know, just to see him smile and just those game-changing plays, that's the Matt we all know and love."

"He has an elite mindset, and I know he doesn't say a lot, but he knows who he is," said head coach Sean McDermott. "And he has a goal and a vision for himself, and nothing's gonna get in the way of that. I have a ton of respect for him and how he goes about his business day in and day out."

On the injury front, we did see cornerback Christian Benford and wide receiver Mecole Hardman out on the practice field Thursday. We did not see tight end Dalton Kincaid or left tackle Dion Dawkins, so that will be something to monitor as we get closer to Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

WATCH: Are the Buffalo Bills seeing a resurgence from Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White?