AP Source: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium

FILE - The field is prepared at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:56:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the details confirms to The Associated Press that state and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, which has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been approved. The Athletic first reported the figure earlier in the day.

The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of cost. The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida.

