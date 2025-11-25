Another Cook in the kitchen: Buffalo Bills sign WR Brandin Cooks to active roster

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Free agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks has a new home in Orchard Park. The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday afternoon that the veteran wideout has been signed to the active roster.

This move comes on the same day the Bills signed veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson to the practice squad for his third stint with the team.

Cooks, who spent the early part of this season with the New Orleans Saints, was waived by the team last week after requesting his release. Before that he spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2023-2024), Houston Texans (2020-2022), Los Angeles Rams (2018-2019), New England Patriots (2017), New Orleans Saints (2014-2016, 2025)

After the NFL Trade Deadline passed, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters he did target a wide receiver to improve this offense, but was unable to strike a deal.

The Bills offense has sputtered at times this season, and coming off a 23-19 loss to the Texans this past Thursday, it's clear that side of the ball needed a boost to help this team make a run into the playoffs.