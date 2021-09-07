Allen, Diggs among eight players named captains for Bills 2021 season

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Eight players will serve as team captains for the 2021 season, the first time that many players have been chosen in the Sean McDermott era.

The following were selected as captains:



QB Josh Allen (3rd season as Bills captain)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (3rd season as Bills captain)

LS Reid Ferguson (3rd season as Bills captain)

S Jordan Poyer (2nd season as Bills captain)

WR Stefon Diggs (1st season as Bills captain)

S Micah Hyde (1st season as Bills captain)

RB Taiwain Jones (1st season as Bills captain)

LB Tyler Matakevich (1st season as Bills captain)

The Bills open the season on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.