After scoring 44 points in big win over Tampa Bay, is the Buffalo Bills offense back?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills were able to shake off a slow start and the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, had six total touchdowns in the team's 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Although Allen led the way, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers had a breakout game with 90 yards receiving and a touchdown. Wide receiver Gabe Davis made his return after he was signed to the practice squad earlier this season and had some flashes of familiarity.

One negative on the offensive side of the ball was that Keon Coleman was benched for disciplinary reasons due to missing a team meeting during the week. Yikes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo was gashed by Sean Tucker, who had 140 total yards and three total touchdowns. They were able to bear down in the fourth quarter and Cole Bishop had another timely interception.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more.

