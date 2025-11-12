Admiration and friendly jabs paint the picture of Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield's relationship

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — The 2018 NFL Draft was loaded with what many believed to be one of the best quarterback classes in NFL History.

In that draft, the number one overall pick Baker Mayfield, and the seventh overall pick Josh Allen. But from that April day in 2018 to their upcoming matchup this Sunday, their NFL paths have looked vastly different.

"I love that guy. To see how his career progressed and the adversity he's fought through playing some really, really dang good football right now," Allen told reporters. "I'm a big fan of his, and anytime I get to watch games, I'm watching what he's doing because he's very fun to watch."

Oh, and did I mention they were friends who golf together regularly in the offseason? That part helps explain the humorous exchange the two had this afternoon at their respective press conferences.

"I have to walkie-talkie to him because he's so damn tall. I can't really have a face-to-face conversation with him," Mayfield said. "But with Buffalo it's cold, rainy, and even though he's 6'10", his hands are small, so he better wear his gloves."

"Baker wears two gloves golfing, so he's that type of guy," Allen says back.